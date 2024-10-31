Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 164486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,566,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 89.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 34,106 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 36.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 18.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.