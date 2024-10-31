Alt S.A.R.L. Next Sells 805,227 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,445,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,910,266.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alt S.A.R.L. Next also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $19,728,061.50.

On Friday, October 25th, Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 805,227 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $19,728,061.50.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,932. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.66.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,100,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

