Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €79.60 ($86.52) and last traded at €80.30 ($87.28). 20,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €81.50 ($88.59).
Amadeus FiRe Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of €90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $426.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66.
Amadeus FiRe Company Profile
Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.
