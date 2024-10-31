American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.2% per year over the last three years. American Assets Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 188.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $110.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

