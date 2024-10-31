American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.650-5.750 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Price Performance

NYSE AWK traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $138.55. The company had a trading volume of 524,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.