American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 361,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $324,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,012.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $92.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.88. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.61.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on AMWD. Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMWD

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.