Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 400.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after buying an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,423,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,364 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,966,000 after purchasing an additional 589,530 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $58,379,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 359.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,360,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,404 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

