Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stantec’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C$0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STN. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.50.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN stock opened at C$114.03 on Thursday. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$83.81 and a 12 month high of C$122.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$111.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.50.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Asifa Samji purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. In other news, Director Vito Culmone bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$112.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,940.00. Also, Director Asifa Samji bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$109.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 840 shares in the company, valued at C$92,190. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,445 shares of company stock worth $274,636 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

