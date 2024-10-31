Analysts Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $57.44

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.89.

A number of analysts have commented on NARI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inari Medical

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,004. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,348. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,004. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,340. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 113.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 786,691 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 353.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 786,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 26.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 980,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,231,000 after purchasing an additional 207,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.