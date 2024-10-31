Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.33 and last traded at $62.97, with a volume of 164189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Aptiv Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 36.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 25.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth $8,337,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth $25,018,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

