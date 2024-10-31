Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,870,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the September 30th total of 81,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Arcadium Lithium Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of ALTM opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.61. Arcadium Lithium has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.
Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.63 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcadium Lithium
About Arcadium Lithium
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadium Lithium
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.