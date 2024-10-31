Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.9 %
ACRE opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $352.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.48%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on ACRE
Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Commercial Real Estate
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.