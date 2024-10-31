Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Up 0.9 %

ACRE opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $352.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.10.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

