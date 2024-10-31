ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0344 on Major Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. ASD has a market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006881 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,534.53 or 1.00023417 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00006870 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005959 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00061354 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03387134 USD and is up 3.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,273,738.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

