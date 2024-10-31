Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Trading Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

Asian Growth Cubs ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.40.

About Asian Growth Cubs ETF

The Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of Asian stocks specifically issued by companies located and\u002For listed in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan, Philippines, and Vietnam. Holdings are screened for ESG considerations.

