Washington, D.C. – ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) filed an 8-K form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2024, announcing a significant partnership. The company revealed that it has entered into a term sheet with TerraPower, LLC concerning the construction of a High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) production facility.

The agreement outlines the preparations for definitive documentation, in which TerraPower would provide financing for the development of the uranium enrichment facility. Following the completion of the facility, TerraPower is expected to purchase the HALEU produced. The contract includes both binding and non-binding provisions, including a period of exclusivity during which ASP Isotopes will refrain from engaging with third parties regarding HALEU supply.

ASP Isotopes is currently negotiating with financial institutions to secure additional capital for the HALEU production facility. All funds allocated for this project are anticipated to be non-dilutive to ASPI shareholders and convertible noteholders of Quantum Leap Energy LLC (QLE), a subsidiary of ASP Isotopes.

The company’s strategic move aligns with the anticipated rise in global energy consumption over the next 30 years, projected to double while maintaining zero carbon emissions to meet 2050 climate goals. These advancements are expected to be driven by innovations in nuclear technology, with a focus on HALEU, a critical component for advanced modular reactors.

ASP Isotopes is known for its expertise in isotope enrichment technologies, showcased through the development of multiple enrichment facilities. These facilities are designed to cater to a range of industries, from healthcare to quantum computing, emphasizing efficiency and capital effectiveness.

Paul Mann, Chairman and CEO of ASP Isotopes and QLE, expressed confidence in the company’s ability to address global isotope market challenges. Mann highlighted ASP Isotopes’ advancements in scalable and cost-effective technology solutions, potentially revolutionizing the supply chain for isotopes worldwide.

ASP Isotopes Inc. specializes in the development of technology for isotope production across various industries, leveraging proprietary Aerodynamic Separation Process (ASP) technology. The company’s expansion into HALEU production marks a significant milestone in its commitment to driving innovation in the energy and technology sectors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

