Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Update

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.91. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.5781 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

