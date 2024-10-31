Austin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV)

Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 344,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the period.

Get Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVGV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $63.38.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.