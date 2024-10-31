Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF makes up 2.0% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,442,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 64,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,579. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.81.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.