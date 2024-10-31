Austin Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 708,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $27,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 16,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,412. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

