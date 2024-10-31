Austin Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,634 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Austin Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 759,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Austin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:DFIC traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,543 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

