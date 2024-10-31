AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 431,498 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 43.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,419,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431,498 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $80,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,421,957. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969,092. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 33.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

