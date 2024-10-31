Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.96 ($5.14) and traded as low as GBX 380.20 ($4.93). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 385 ($4.99), with a volume of 21,939 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 405.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 395.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £132.36 million, a PE ratio of 3,636.36 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20.

Avingtrans Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Avingtrans’s payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

