Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,101.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $922.79 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $772.84 and a 52 week high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,072.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,040.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

