Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Mizuho

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AXTA. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
