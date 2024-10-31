AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Bought by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 35.3% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 71.4% in the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 32.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 71.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

AXS stock opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.21. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

