Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. iShares Global Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $138,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $232,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG stock opened at $95.82 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $67.86 and a 1 year high of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $445.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $89.13.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.