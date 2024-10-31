Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 42,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $739,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,675,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,301,658.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 27,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $477,950.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $125,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 37,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $487,125.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $220,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 15,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $157,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.74. Travelzoo has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 174.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelzoo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Travelzoo by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

