B. Riley Increases Earnings Estimates for Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.24. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $27.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

