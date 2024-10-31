B. Riley Lifts Earnings Estimates for Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Caesars Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CZR opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.74 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

