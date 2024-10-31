BABB (BAX) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

BABB (BAX) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One BABB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a market cap of $4.75 million and $15,064.17 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BABB

BABB launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 92,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,369,985,000 tokens. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

