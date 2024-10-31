Baby Doge Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $364.05 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $364.05 million and $14.98 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001409 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00003819 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,281,337,567,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, "Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,281,337,567,040 with 156,023,740,853,231,488 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $15,903,597.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

