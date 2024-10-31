Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.70 and last traded at $91.32. Approximately 718,059 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,642,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $174.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 630.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

