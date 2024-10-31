Baird Medical Investment (NASDAQ:BDMD) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 32,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 55,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
Baird Medical Investment Price Performance
About Baird Medical Investment
ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baird Medical Investment
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Baird Medical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baird Medical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.