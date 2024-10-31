Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Booking were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,897,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 16,668.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,569,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,408.93.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $334.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4,797.96. 76,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,062. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,756.13 and a 1 year high of $4,856.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,866.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $83.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $77.94 by $5.95. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.29 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

