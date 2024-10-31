Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 10,248 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,248 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

