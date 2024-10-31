Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 305,365 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,365 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,491,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,517 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,696,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,905,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,608,000 after acquiring an additional 198,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,386,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,086,000 after acquiring an additional 229,948 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,073,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after acquiring an additional 247,941 shares during the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $41.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

