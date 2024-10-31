Bank of America Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $168.00 to $172.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.91.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Stock Up 3.1 %

DASH stock opened at $160.00 on Thursday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $165.07. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.31 and its 200-day moving average is $123.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $895,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,651,994.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,710 shares of company stock worth $53,725,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after purchasing an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.