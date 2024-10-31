Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $72.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 84.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,327.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

