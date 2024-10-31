Barclays Boosts Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $44.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAKE. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

CAKE opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.13 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

