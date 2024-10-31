Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $92.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.85.

NYSE:MAS opened at $80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 46.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

