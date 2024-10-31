Bel Fuse FY2024 EPS Estimate Decreased by Northland Capmk

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $970.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.19. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $85.91.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter valued at about $760,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.