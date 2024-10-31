Bellevue Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 3.2% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 25.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 236,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after purchasing an additional 54,468 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $1,119,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

SBUX opened at $97.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.28. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.24). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.35%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.