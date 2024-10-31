Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 169,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Down 5.0 %

Better Home & Finance stock traded down 0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 21,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Better Home & Finance has a twelve month low of 14.20 and a twelve month high of 45.49.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%. The company had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

