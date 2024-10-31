Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 43329066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin Bird purchased 15,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($583,581.90). Insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

