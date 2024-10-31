BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Short Interest Update

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BILL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

BILL stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. BILL has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.61.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that BILL will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BILL news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $29,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at $59,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $43,964.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,639.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826 and have sold 3,808 shares worth $209,866. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,454,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,388,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after purchasing an additional 575,084 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth about $59,341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of BILL by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,463,000 after purchasing an additional 77,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

