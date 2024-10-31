Binance Staked SOL Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $339.18 Million (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, Binance Staked SOL has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Staked SOL has a market capitalization of $339.18 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Staked SOL token can currently be bought for $176.41 or 0.00244300 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Staked SOL Token Profile

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,922,701 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

