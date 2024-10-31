BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.25 Million

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One BitcoinBR token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded up 106.7% against the dollar. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinBR Token Profile

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The official message board for BitcoinBR is bitcoinbr.medium.com. BitcoinBR’s official website is btcbr.info.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR (BTCBR) is an elastic supply token designed for decentralised financial payments, leveraging multiple blockchain networks. It facilitates transactions using a basket of stablecoins and rewards holders through price adjustments, while maintaining a decentralised, community-driven governance model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

