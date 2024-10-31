Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.26. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 16,246,483 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.63.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.59 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 159,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bitfarms in the third quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

