Block (SQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Block to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Block Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SQ opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

