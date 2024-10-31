Block (SQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Block’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Block to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Block Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE SQ opened at $73.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Block has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Block
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 434,405 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock worth $1,637,932. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Block
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.