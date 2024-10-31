Boyd Wealth Management LLC Acquires 298 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

